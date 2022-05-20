OXFORD, Miss. (WATE) — Tennessee baseball improves to 48-7 on the season with a 4-3 win over Mississippi State. The Vols’ win keeps the defending national champions from attending the SEC Conference Tournament.

The Bulldogs started the scoring in the second inning. Hunter Hines blasted a home run off the batter’s eye.

It took the Vols until the fifth to score. Seth Stephenson floated a single to center field allowing Evan Russell to score to tie the game.

Kellum Clark gave Mississippi State the lead back. He cracked a double bringing home two runs for the 3-1 advantage.

The Vols rallied in the eighth inning. Jordan Beck roped a single to left field. Luc Lipcius hustled home. Drew Gilbert followed that up with an opposite-field home run. His third home run in three games. It gave Tennessee a 4-3 lead.

Chase Burns started the game. He battled for six innings giving up eight hits and three earned runs with six strikeouts. Blade Tidwell locked it down from there. The sophomore finished the final three innings without surrendering a hit and racking up five strikeouts.

NEXT UP: The Vols look to sweep Mississippi State at 3 p.m. on Saturday.