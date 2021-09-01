Vol baseball to host charity home run derby before Thursday night kick off

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More game day fun for the season opener for Tennessee football, why not? Tennessee baseball will host a charity home run derby before the Vols kick off in Neyland Stadium at 8 p.m.

From 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Sep. 2 you can catch your favorite Vols baseball players blasting balls out of Lindsey Nelson Stadium to raise money for those affected by the flooding in Middle Tennessee.

Admission is free, and all donations will be going to those in need.

