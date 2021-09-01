KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More game day fun for the season opener for Tennessee football, why not? Tennessee baseball will host a charity home run derby before the Vols kick off in Neyland Stadium at 8 p.m.
- Vol baseball to host charity home run derby before Thursday night kick off
- Knoxville Police: What to expect for gamedays on Rocky Top
- Joe Milton named Vols’ starting quarterback for season opener
- Lady Vols topple Louisiana 4-0
- Maryville High product Tee Hodge leaves Tennessee, enters transfer portal
From 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Sep. 2 you can catch your favorite Vols baseball players blasting balls out of Lindsey Nelson Stadium to raise money for those affected by the flooding in Middle Tennessee.
Admission is free, and all donations will be going to those in need.