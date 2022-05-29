KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fresh off their 8-5 SEC Tournament title win over Florida, the Vols found out that they will be hosting a regional.

This marks the second straight year that Lindsey Nelson Stadium will host a regional.

Last season, Tennessee was the No. 3 overall team and made it to the College World Series for the first time since 2005. UT lost its first two games in Omaha.

Auburn, Texas A&M and Florida are the three other SEC teams that will host a regional.

UP NEXT: The Vols will find out what seed they will get and where they will be slotted in their region on Monday. The selection show is at Noon on ESPN 2. NCAA Tournament play will start on Friday.