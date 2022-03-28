OXFORD, Miss. (WATE) — The Vols continue to make a statement by pounding Ole Miss 10-3.

After Friday’s game, Rebels pitcher Dylan DeLucia had some choice words.

“We took them lightly,” DeLucia said. “It won’t happen again. We will win tomorrow. I’ll tell you that. It’s one of those things where they play in a small field. We have a bigger field, so we thought we could throw it into them. It didn’t work out. We missed some spots and that’s why they ended up hitting the homers. Tomorrow will be a lot better.”

The Vols took that to heart and scored two in the first inning. Drew Gilbert rocked a double into the right-field corner to bring in Seth Stephenson. Trey Lipscomb followed with an RBI single.

Tennessee added a run in the second on a Jared Dickey sac fly. UT blew it open with a three-run fourth inning. Evan Russell dropped an RBI single into left-center. Stephenson drove in two more with a double.

Both Gilbert and Lipscomb finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Chase Dollander didn’t need much help. The starting pitcher threw 6.1 innings with 10 strikeouts and no runs given up.

UP NEXT: The Vols will look to bring the brooms out when they conclude their series against Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.