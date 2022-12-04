Dominant from the beginning, Tennessee sailed to their sixth consecutive win of the season with a 94-40 victory over Alcorn State.

The matchup saw the return of Josiah-Jordan James who has been out the last four games with knee soreness.

Freshman Julian Phillips continued to put his skills on display, tallying 18 points against the Braves. While he was impressive, it was Olivier Khamhoua who held the team high with 20 points.

Tennessee shot 52.4 percent from the floor, nearly 10 percent more accurate than their victory over McNesse State earlier in the week. The Vols were 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Next up is Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee hits the court with the Colonels at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.