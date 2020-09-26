Vol fans gear up for football season; share excitement about first game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The forecast may have been cloudy, but Vol fans brought the sunshine. Donning their orange and white, they say they’re ready for the season.

“I’m looking forward to being in Neyland with all the Vol fans and having the energy there and just watching football, I love football,” said UT student Lucas Zirbel.

The Vol shop is feeling the excitement too. VolShop marketing manager Tommi Grubbs says now that the season is starting, they’ve been busy with students and fans stocking up on Vol merch.

Grubbs says the increase in sales is good for the campus as well. All proceeds from the Vol Shop go back to the campus.

“It’s really helping because with everyone else we had to shut down for a couple of months so it’s really great to have students and fans back in the store,” Grubbs said.

Fans say they’re especially excited for this season, because they weren’t sure if it was going to happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m really glad there’s a season, I know everyone was worried that there might not be one because of COVID, but luckily the numbers at UT have gone down, so I’m really hopeful for this season,” said UT student May Hickman.

Now that football is back, these fans are hoping it’s here to stay.