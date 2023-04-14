KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols are coming off their best season in over a decade and that has arguably put the program back on the map as a potential powerhouse and given fans something to look forward to this fall.

“I expect the environment to actually be pretty exciting because of the fact that everyone is really anticipating this team based off our last year’s success,” UT student Hunter Doerfler said. “Seeing how Joe Milton handled going into the starting role and basically destroying Clemson. I think everyone is really excited.”

Some fans relied heavily on basketball or baseball for good UT sports teams but now that attitude has shifted.

“It’s like football is good, so that’s all we care about again,” UT football fan Max Galpin said. “So, expectations are high, they’ve always been high even when we were the worst team in the sec. Now we’ve gotten a little taste of glory.”

There are some key things that fans need to know before heading to the stadium Saturday:

Tickets are $5 for non-premium seating and all tickets will be digital.

All proceeds from ticket sales go toward the My All campaign.

The school’s clear bag policy is in effect

According to UT athletics the south end of Neyland Stadium, sections G through Q and GG through QQ will be closed to the public because of construction.

Gates 1-12 will also be closed and fans can enter through gates 13-23 for general admission seating.

For that parking on campus, lots open up at 7:00 a.m. with shuttles starting at 11:30.

For those heading to the game, they can hopefully expect some pure football on Shields-Watkins field.

“Probably the pure football, you don’t have the tv timeouts or anything like that you’ve just got football going,” Doerfler said. “You play the quarters, you take a quick break alright let’s play some more football. It’s just non-stop so for someone who loves football like I do it’s just amazing.”

One fan has quite the prediction and expectation for this year’s team.

“I said 15 and 0. You know I’m just looking forward to some exciting football,” Galpin said. “Heupel showed us some exciting football that’s fun to watch fun to be a fan of. I’m just looking forward to being entertained.”

Gates are set to open at 1:00 p.m. with kickoff happening around 2:45 p.m. on April 15.

Vol Village is also hosting its first-ever music festival with D.J. Sterl the Pearl and Knoxville native Emily Ann Roberts to get the pregame festivities kicked off.

Specific parking areas and a full list of pre-game festivities can be found on the UT Athletics website.