Vols fans return to Rocky Top after COVID-19 cut into many traditions in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol fans were excited to attend the first game of the season. The traditions that COVID-19 stole last year are back, and game days are fun again.

This season, Neyland stadium is at full capacity and the famous Vol Walk made a comeback for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

It’s also the year of new beginnings for the vols. The team has a new coach, a new athletic director and a newly structured team.

“Not the greatest season last year, but hopefully we can pull some more wins out and then that would be great,” Vol fan Shade Powell said. “Hopefully get a bowl game. Catch a bowl game too.”

Along with more wins this year, fans are hoping that this little taste of normalcy remains.