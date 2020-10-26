Vol fans stay positive despite loss to Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday marked another long day on Rocky Top for Vol fans as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 48-17 victory at Neyland.

But despite the Vols suffering a third straight loss, many fans pointed to the bright spots in Saturday’s game, including the play of the offensive line, and staying positive.

See above video for fan reactions.

