Vol fans stay positive despite loss to Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday marked another long day on Rocky Top for Vol fans as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 48-17 victory at Neyland.
But despite the Vols suffering a third straight loss, many fans pointed to the bright spots in Saturday’s game, including the play of the offensive line, and staying positive.
See above video for fan reactions.
