KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler is skipping the final three years of eligibility and entering his name in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Chandler led the Vols in points (13.9ppg.), assists (161) and steals (74) while helping lead Tennessee to the Southeastern Conference tournament championship and the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament.

He was named the MVP of the SEC Tournament and a Freshman All-American by collegeinsider.com. Chandler was also named to the 2022 SEC All-Freshman Team and was twice named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

Chandler made the announcement Tuesday on ESPN’s NBA Today show. He joins fellow guard Santiago Vescovi who entered his name in the draft back on March 26th.

The Memphis-native was rated by ESPN as top point guard in the Class of 2021 and the No. 12 senior in the country, making him the third highest-rated prospect to sign with Tennessee since ESPN ratings began in 2007.

The 6’0 point guard is expected to be a first-round pick in the June 23rd NBA Draft. His draft stock is rising and he could be selected in the teens. If he gets selected before the 19th pick he’ll be the highest selected Tennessee player since since Marcus Haislip was drafted at No. 13 in 2002.