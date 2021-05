Philadelphia 76ers’ Tobias Harris reacts after making a three-pointer during the second half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Vol basketball star Tobias Harris is lighting up the stat sheet for the Philadelphia 76ers as the NBA Playoffs are underway.

Harris set a career playoff high with 37 points against the Washington Wizards in Game 1 of the first round.

Stats: 37 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, shot 51.7% from the field and 40% from three-point range.

Harris helped Philly edge out the Wizards 125-118 on Sunday.