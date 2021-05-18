Vol hoops alumni apply for $1M winner-take-all basketball tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One tournament, $1 million, one winner, and one team full of Tennessee hoops alumni. What more could you ask for?

A group of Vol hoops alumni, dubbed the “Ballinteers,” have officially applied for The Basketball Tournament.

The Basketball Tournament consists of 64 teams with a shot at a $1 million winner-take-all prize.

Ballinteers roster:

Chris Lofton

Wayne Chism

Lamonte Turner

Jordan Bowden

Bobby Maze

Ron Slay

Cam Tatum

Jajuan Smith

Duke Crews

John Fields

Tyler Smith

There will be five regional locations where teams will play: Weekend one: Wichita, Kansas, Charleston, West Virginia, Weekend two: Columbus, Ohio, Illinois, TBT Championship: Dayton, Ohio.

TBT will be held from July 16 to Aug. 3. If you want tickets, you can find them here: https://thebasketballtournament.com/tickets.php.