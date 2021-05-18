Vol hoops alumni apply for $1M winner-take-all basketball tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One tournament, $1 million, one winner, and one team full of Tennessee hoops alumni. What more could you ask for?

A group of Vol hoops alumni, dubbed the “Ballinteers,” have officially applied for The Basketball Tournament.

The Basketball Tournament consists of 64 teams with a shot at a $1 million winner-take-all prize.

Ballinteers roster:

  • Chris Lofton
  • Wayne Chism
  • Lamonte Turner
  • Jordan Bowden
  • Bobby Maze
  • Ron Slay
  • Cam Tatum
  • Jajuan Smith
  • Duke Crews
  • John Fields
  • Tyler Smith

There will be five regional locations where teams will play: Weekend one: Wichita, Kansas, Charleston, West Virginia, Weekend two: Columbus, Ohio, Illinois, TBT Championship: Dayton, Ohio.

TBT will be held from July 16 to Aug. 3. If you want tickets, you can find them here: https://thebasketballtournament.com/tickets.php.

