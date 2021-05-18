Vol hoops alumni apply for $1M winner-take-all basketball tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One tournament, $1 million, one winner, and one team full of Tennessee hoops alumni. What more could you ask for?
A group of Vol hoops alumni, dubbed the “Ballinteers,” have officially applied for The Basketball Tournament.
The Basketball Tournament consists of 64 teams with a shot at a $1 million winner-take-all prize.
Ballinteers roster:
- Chris Lofton
- Wayne Chism
- Lamonte Turner
- Jordan Bowden
- Bobby Maze
- Ron Slay
- Cam Tatum
- Jajuan Smith
- Duke Crews
- John Fields
- Tyler Smith
There will be five regional locations where teams will play: Weekend one: Wichita, Kansas, Charleston, West Virginia, Weekend two: Columbus, Ohio, Illinois, TBT Championship: Dayton, Ohio.
TBT will be held from July 16 to Aug. 3. If you want tickets, you can find them here: https://thebasketballtournament.com/tickets.php.