Vol hoops coach Rick Barnes announces new addition to coaching staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee men’s basketball head coach Rick Barnes wasted no time in adding a new coach to his staff on Monday.

Barnes announced Rod Clark as the Vols new assistant coach. Clark, 28, is “a young and energetic rising star in the profession” according to a press release from UT.

“We had an opportunity to be very selective in making this hire, and I couldn’t be more excited about adding Rod to our staff. We weren’t the only high-major program who wanted him, but thankfully he wanted to be at Tennessee. He fits everything we prioritize in our program culture, and I know he is going to connect with our players in a special way.” Rick Barnes, University of Tennessee men’s basketball coach

This will be Clark’s third season as an assistant at the college level.

Clark has helped develop NBA talent such as Tyrese Maxey and Shaq Harrison, along with All-American Drew Timme of Gonzaga.

“Rod understands how to develop college players and make them better. Before transitioning to the college game, he proved himself at the highest levels of high school and grassroots basketball. In doing so, he developed a powerful recruiting network built on genuine relationships.” Mike Schwartz, Tennessee associate head coach

Clark has coached at Austin Peay, University of Illinois at Chicago and was the top assistant coach at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas.