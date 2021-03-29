Vol hoops freshman Springer declares for the 2021 NBA Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers men’s basketball season has come to an end, and now a not-so-surprising announcement has been made about a particular stellar freshman’s future in basketball.

Guard Jaden Springer will be signing with an agent and declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.

“To Vol Nation, your love and support will always hold a special place in my heart. Although, the season didn’t end the way we all wanted it to, I’m still grateful for everything we accomplished. It was truly an honor to represent the Volunteers.” Jaden Springer

During the 2020-21 season, Springer averaged 12.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and shot 46.7% from the field.

Springer was also named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.