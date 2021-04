KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol hoops land Auburn transfer Justin Powell, and he’s a shooter.

Powell announced his transfer to the Vols on social media. He’s 6’6″, weighs 205 lbs, and is from Prospect, Ky.

The guard averaged just under 12 points a game, shot 44% from three, over 6 rebounds, and just under 5 assists in 10 games in his freshman season.

Powell’s season-high in points, 26, came in back to back games against Memphis and South Alabama.