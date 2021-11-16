KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee men’s basketball star freshman has been honored after a stellar start to the season.

Guard Kennedy Chandler has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week after getting off to a hot start with 18 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds per game in two contests against in-state opponents.

Not only is he lighting the floor up offensively, but he’s doing it in a high-efficient manner; against UT Martin he shot 4-4 from three-point range and shot 6-9 from the field against ETSU.

Continuing on the positive trend, Chandler leads the No. 17 Vols in scoring average, field goal percentage and assists. Up next, Tennessee will head up north to Connecticut for a top 25 matchup with No. 5 Villanova at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off.