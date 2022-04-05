KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee basketball announced that it will be playing in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. This will be the Vols fourth appearance in the tournament.

The 40th year of the event will be filled with a stacked field. Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, UCLA and host Chaminade will join UT in Maui from Nov. 20-22, 2023.

Each team will play three games at the event. Matchups will be announced at a later date.

The Vols last played in the Maui Invitational in 2016. Tennessee lost to Wisconsin in the first round 74-62. UT lost to Oregon in the consolation round 69-65. The Vols wound up taking seventh place by defeating Chaminade 95-81.

UT’s best finish in Maui was in 2004 when they finished in fourth place, defeating Stanford before falling to North Carolina and Texas.