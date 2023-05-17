KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kiki Milloy has taken on a leadership role during her senior year playing for Tennessee softball. The centerfielder has already set the Lady Vol softball single-season home run record with 23.

Milloy has embraced the pressure from the environment she grew up in. Milloy’s dad, Lawyer, played in the NFL for 15 seasons. Her mother, Claudine, ran track and was a two-time all-American at the University of Washington.

“When I was younger, I probably felt a little more pressure just because I knew that my parents wanted the best for me,” said Milloy. “They were always on me.”

Milloy has succeeded so much that she became the first Lady Vol softball player to be named a torchbearer at Tennessee, which is the highest student honor.

“I think it’s great because I came here to play softball, obviously, but I think just this program you can see that it’s not only about softball,” said Milloy. “Ya, we want to be great athletes and we want to go out there and compete and win championships, but they really care about your success outside of the field.”

Off the field, Milloy is also a role model to young aspiring softball players. The senior never envisioned people wanting to wear her name on their backs.

“It’s crazy because I feel like now sometimes people are recognizing, and I still don’t feel like I’m anybody if that makes sense… It’s just crazy that people actually buy them and actually like me,” said Milloy.

Fortunately for the Lady Vol faithful, Milloy still has one more year on Rocky Top.

“We’ll be coming back for a fifth year,” said Milloy. “I don’t think I’m done yet.”