Vols 2020 football schedule released by SEC Network

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday, the SEC Network announced the schedule for the Vols’ 2020 campaign.
Earlier in the day, it was announced that the Vols will begin their 2020 season on the road against South Carolina.
WEEK ONE: Tennessee at South Carolina on September 26
WEEK TWO: Missouri at Tennessee on October 3
WEEK THREE: Tennessee at Georgia on October 10
WEEK FOUR: Kentucky at Tennessee on October 17
WEEK FIVE: Alabama at Tennessee on October 24
WEEK SIX: Tennessee BYE Week on October 31
WEEK SEVEN: Tennessee at Arkansas on November 7
WEEK EIGHT: Texas A&M at Tennessee on November 14
WEEK NINE: Tennessee at Auburn on November 21
WEEK TEN: Tennessee at Vanderbilt on November 28
WEEK ELEVEN: Florida at Tennessee on December 5
WEEK TWELVE: According to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, this week will serve as an “open week” for any rescheduling purposes.
SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: The 2020 SEC Championship will be held on December 19 in Atlanta.
