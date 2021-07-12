Vols add four star receiver Cameron Miller

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football program added another offensive weapon on Monday as Cameron Miller announced his commitment to the Vols on social media.

Miller is a four star prospect out of Memphis Academy of Health Sciences.

The 6’1195 lbs. prospect is Tennessee’s number two rated prospect in the class of 2022 behind four star quarterback Tayven Jackson. Miller is the second receiver committed in the class, joining Marquarius ‘Squirrel’ White who committed last week.

Miller picked the Vols over the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida and 13 other Power Five schools. Miller had offers from ten SEC schools.

Adding Miller jumps Heupel’s first recruiting class to 36th in the country according to 247 Sports.