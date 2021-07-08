Vols add three star receiver Marquarius White

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football program added another offensive weapon on Thursday as Marquarius “Squirrel” White announced his committment to the Vols on social media.

White is a 5’11 155 lbs. three star wide receiver from Pinson, Alabama.

He had offers from 13 other Power 5 schools including Louisville, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and Michigan.

White finished his junior season with 696 yards receiving on 35 catches. He also found the end zone 12 times in 2020.

White has been timed at 4.37 in the 40 yard dash.

According to 247 Sports the Vols boast the number 43 class in the country in 2022 after adding White into the class.