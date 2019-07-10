Vols announce Fan Day 2019

The Tennessee Vols have released the plans for this year’s fan day.

Fan day will allow fans to watch the Vols practice at Neyland Stadium on August 4.

The practice begins at 2:30 and will wrap up with an autograph session two hours later. Fans interested in attending the post-practice autograph session on the field will need to secure a wristband as they enter Gate 21.

Wristbands will be distributed on a “first-come, first-served” basis and will only be available while supplies last.

Admission and parking are free for the event. The Tennessee Athletics’ Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the event.

