KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee announced the designated games for homecoming and Salute to Service.

Homecoming will take place on Oct. 22 against UT Martin. The Skyhawks are the Alma Mater of legendary Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt. UT plans to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX during the contest.

The annual Salute to Service game is set for Nov. 12 when Missouri travels to Neyland Stadium. The home finale against the Tigers will also serve as Senior Day.

The Vols kick-off their season against Ball State on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.