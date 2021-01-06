Vols back in the win column with victory over Arkansas

Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) reacts after a dunk in the first half ball game against Virginia Commonwealth at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee men’s basketball team overcame a tough night shooting (27-60) to outlast Arkansas 79-74.

Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey Jr. led the Vols with 17 points, while senior John Fulkerson chipped in 16 points in the win.

Tennessee trailed 40-33 at the half but Fulkerson scored seven of the first nine points for the Vols to start the 2nd half to give his team a boost.

With the Vols trailing by one midway through the second half, Santiago Vescovi found Jaden Springer all alone in the corner, and his three-pointer gave the Vols the lead for the first time since early in the game.

Tennessee shot 79.6 percent (20-26) from the free throw line.

No. 9 Tennessee (8-1) returns to action Saturday when they travel to Texas A&M (6-2), tip-off set for 2 p.m.