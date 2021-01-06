KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee men’s basketball team overcame a tough night shooting (27-60) to outlast Arkansas 79-74.
Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey Jr. led the Vols with 17 points, while senior John Fulkerson chipped in 16 points in the win.
Tennessee trailed 40-33 at the half but Fulkerson scored seven of the first nine points for the Vols to start the 2nd half to give his team a boost.
With the Vols trailing by one midway through the second half, Santiago Vescovi found Jaden Springer all alone in the corner, and his three-pointer gave the Vols the lead for the first time since early in the game.
Tennessee shot 79.6 percent (20-26) from the free throw line.
No. 9 Tennessee (8-1) returns to action Saturday when they travel to Texas A&M (6-2), tip-off set for 2 p.m.
LATEST STORIES
- Vols back in the win column with victory over Arkansas
- Pres. Trump blocked from posting on Facebook for 24 hours
- Photos show damage to historic Capitol building
- Obama calls violence at U.S. Capitol ‘a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation’
- “It’s not what anybody wanted to see,” Tennessee lawmaker Scott DesJarlais shares thoughts on DC protests