Vols Baseball + Beer = New fan experience at Lindsey Nelson Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee announced that beer sales at Lindsey Nelson Stadium will be one of several new highlights for an enhanced fan experience for the 2020 Tennessee baseball season.

Don’t forget, the Vols will open the season with a three-game home series against Western Illinois this very weekend. You can find tickets to the game at AllVols.com, and the game times are 4:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. Sunday to finish off the weekend.

Here are the alcohol rules that shared with other UT Athletic Department venues:

A maximum of two alcoholic beverages may be purchased per transaction, and fans are asked to be patient while waiting in line.

Per Southeastern Conference policy, each alcoholic beverage must be poured into a clear cup upon purchase.

Alcohol will not be allowed to leave the stadium. Personnel at the gates will ensure that all cups containing alcohol are poured out and empty as patrons exit the venue.

Regardless of age, everyone will be required to produce a valid photo ID each time alcohol is purchased. Accepted IDs include valid driver’s licenses (cannot be paper), military ID cards, passports, and government-issued photo ID cards.

Individuals consuming alcohol must be able to produce a valid photo ID at all times.

Individuals will be ejected from the venue and are subject to prosecution if they pass off alcohol to a minor, attempt to use a fake ID, or are intoxicated.

Beer sales will end in the middle of the seventh inning.

Where’s the beer?