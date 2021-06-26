Vols baseball coach Tony Vitello taps former pitcher as new assistant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee baseball student assistant coach Richard Jackson is moving up. Head baseball coach Tony Vitello announced on Saturday that the former Vols pitcher will take outgoing coach ross Kivett’s spot on the coaching staff.

During the last two seasons as a student assistant coach, Jackson worked closely with pitching coach Frank Anderson. Kivet accepted a full-time assistant coaching position at the University of Houston.

“The secret sauce, if any, to our program is that we have some of the best assistant coaches and support personnel in college baseball,” Vitello said. “It has become a routine for those folks to receive outside offers since we have been in Knoxville.

“Due to NCAA limits on two paid assistants in baseball, the one thing we can’t offer Ross right now is a full-time position with benefits. Houston could do that. We are happy to see one Vol rewarded for his efforts and success. We are equally excited to see another Vol move up to fill in the void left behind.”

Jackson pitched for the Vols from 2015-19. The Atlanta native went 1-0 and posted careers bests in ERA (1.40), appearances (21), innings pitched (19.1) and strikeouts (21) while holding opponents to a .119 batting average in his final season as a player.

In his final outing with UT, Jackson threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit while tying a career high with four strikeouts against No. 14 North Carolina in the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional.

Jackson will also coordinate and oversee Tennessee’s year-round baseball camps.