KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee baseball team gave its fans plenty to cheer for this season and on Thursday the fans showed their appreciation. A day after returning from the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, the Vols signed autographs and took photos with fans young and old.

Tennessee finished the season with a 50-19 record and won the SEC East regular season title. The Vols also won the Knoxville Regional and Super Regional before falling to Virginia and Texas in the CWS.