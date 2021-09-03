Vols baseball hosts fundraiser for Middle Tennessee flood victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers baseball team hosted a home run derby at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in order to raise money for flooding victims in Middle Tennessee.

“I think we still owe a great deal of gratitude to Tennessee fans who helped us get to where we got last year, but also our guys know that wearing the power T and wearing orange in this state comes with a great responsibility,” said Vols’ coach Tony Vitello. “You get a lot of great things because of it, but you also need to give a lot of great things.”

Vitello explained that multiple guys told him they wanted to do a fundraiser, but it was one player who spearheaded the idea.

“It was honestly several players but Hunter Ensley, who lives closes to that area,” said Vitello. “He’s a redshirt freshman. He had to have surgery last year, so he did not play for us. Hunter was the first one to have a spark to him about doing something. Again, we’re not doing anything great but at least we’re contributing in some fashion.”

Sophomore Jared Dickey wound up winning the event and was doused with an ice bath.