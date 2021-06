SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Wears Valley restaurant was nothing but rubble to start the work week following a fire over the weekend. While fire crews are still looking for a cause, other businesses in the area are trying to be there for the owner.

Jerry Sandifer of Exit Tennessee Realty Pros is just two doors down from Geppetto's Italian Restaurant. Sandifer said he was driving to check on his office after a friend called him and told him about the flames. He was just one of many who often stopped in for something to eat.