Vols basketball adds 5-star prospect, second commitment in as many days

IMG Academy’s Brandon Huntley-Hatfield #4 is seen against The Patrick School during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Springfield, MA. IMG won the game. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The holes left in the Tennessee men’s basketball team by a talented class of one-and-done freshmen and All-SEC seniors are filling in.

Five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield became the second commit to the Vols in as many days on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Paul Biancardi.

Huntley-Hatfield will be reclassified as a member of the class of 2021. He is rated the No. 1 power forward in the country and No. 6 player overall according to 247 Sports. He joins five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler, four-star Jahmai Mashack, four-star Jonas Aidoo and Quentin Diboundje.

Aidoo announced his commitment on Wednesday. Point guard Justin Powell is also transferring to Tennessee from Auburn.

Huntley-Hatfield has received scholarship offers from Kansas, Kentucky, Baylor, Memphis, Florida and more. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Pennsylvania native played for IMG Academy in Florida and former Vol Bobby Maze’s B. Maze Elite travel team.

He is the third-highest recruit, according to 247 Sports, to ever come to Tennessee since they have given out recruiting rankings. Chandler is ranked No. 4.

The two stand behind only Tobias Harris and Scotty Hopson.