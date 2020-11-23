Vols basketball cancels first 2 games due to COVID-19 contact tracing

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes talks with guard Santiago Vescovi during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-45. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols basketball’s first two games against Charlotte and VCU have been canceled due to COVID-19 contact tracing, according to the University of Tennessee Monday afternoon.

This decision comes after consulting with the Knox County Health Department after the program paused all team activities due to multiple positive tests among “Tier 1 personnel” (coaches, student-athletes, managers, support staff).

According to UT, the Vols’ haven’t pulled out of participating in the Jimmy V Classic, because basketball activities could resume shortly after further monitoring.