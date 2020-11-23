Vols basketball cancels first 2 games due to COVID-19 contact tracing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols basketball’s first two games against Charlotte and VCU have been canceled due to COVID-19 contact tracing, according to the University of Tennessee Monday afternoon.
This decision comes after consulting with the Knox County Health Department after the program paused all team activities due to multiple positive tests among “Tier 1 personnel” (coaches, student-athletes, managers, support staff).
According to UT, the Vols’ haven’t pulled out of participating in the Jimmy V Classic, because basketball activities could resume shortly after further monitoring.
Ticket holders will receive communication via email if additional changes are made to Tennessee’s schedule throughout the season and should ensure that VolsTix@utk.edu is recognized by their email client as a “safe sender” so emails are not directed to a junk or spam folder.
Given the unusual nature of this season—specifically, the current unknowns related to the likelihood of postponed games getting rescheduled or canceled games getting replaced by previously unscheduled matchups—Tennessee Athletics will determine its basketball ticket refund policy at the conclusion of the regular season.
We appreciate the flexibility and understanding of our ticket holders.University of Tennessee
