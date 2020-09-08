Vols basketball lands 4-star forward out of California

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (WATE) — Class of 2021 four-star Jahmai Mashack announced his commitment to come down south and play ball for coach Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Vols.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound small forward from Etiwanda High School will join five-star Kennedy Chandler to add another boost to the Vols’ 2021 recruiting class.

Scout National Basketball Analyst Josh Gershon told 247 Sports that Mashack is a “physical wing with good size and long arms.”

“Plus athlete with ideal toughness/physicality,” Gershon went on to say. “Competitor who plays consistently hard. One of top defenders nationally in 2021 class. Uses size, length, athleticism, motor and instincts to lock up opposing guards and wings. Should be able to guard at least three positions at next level. Handle and jumper have improved but could still get better; scores many of his points slashing and in transition or on offensive glass/cuts. Projects as high major starter with ultimate success predicated on continued development of offensive skill.”

