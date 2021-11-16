KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off a tough loss to No. 1 Georgia, while struggles to keep up with the Bulldogs were apparent, the Vols weren’t short on positives to take away from the game.

One of those positives, wide receiver Cedric Tillman, the junior had a career night against the best defense in the country. Tillman finished with 10 catches, 200 yards and a score. After hauling in 7 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown against Alabama, the Las Vegas-native has now recorded 17 catches for 352 yards and two touchdowns against the top two ranked teams in the country.

Coach Josh Heupel credits Tillman’s work ethic for his success.

“A guy that’s spent as much or more time understanding what we’re doing and I’m just talking about offensively. Being diligent and watching film and then you get into spring ball, his first five practices and you saw growth from the first five to second five to third five, in that he’s gained a ton of confidence and belief that he can be a really good wide receiver at this level.”

Now, Tillman leads the team in receiving with 46 catches, 725 yards, and six touchdowns on the season.

Looking at him compared to receivers in the Southeastern Conference, Tillman is fifth behind Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Kentucky’s Wan’Dale Robinson, Arkansas’ Treylong Burks, and Mississippi State’s Makai Polk. Not too far behind is Velus Jones Jr. at ninth with 597 receiving yards, 44 catches and six touchdowns.