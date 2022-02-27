KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols outscored Iona 68-3 in their sweep of the Gaels. Tennessee jacked four home runs in a 12-2 win over Iona on Sunday.

Jordan Beck started the scoring in the first inning with a groundout to third base, which scored Luc Lipcius. Drew Gilbert brought home Lipcius with a ground-rule double.

The Vols blasted two home runs in the second inning. Cortland Lawson smashed a two-run shot. A few batters later Jordan Beck smacked a two-run shot.

Evan Russell and Jared Dickey hit solo shots.

Drew Beam was given the start for Tennessee. He pitched 3.1 innings with four strikeouts and one hit given up. Gavin Brasosky, Jake Fitzgibbons, Grant Cherry and Hollis Fanning also saw action. The pen went 3.2 innings with three strikeouts. Cherry gave up two earned runs in 0.2 innings of action.

UP NEXT: The Vols host ETSU on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. before taking off to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.