Vols bounce back with win over Belmont

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After dropping it’s 2nd series of the season this weekend against No. 1 Arkansas, No. 4 Tennessee bounced back in a big way with an 11-2 win over Belmont Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Sophomore outfielder Jordan Beck came up big with a pair of homeruns, six RBI and two runs scored. His homerun in the 4th inning gave the Vols the lead for good.

Eight Tennessee pitchers combined to strike out 12 batters.

The Vols return to the field on Thursday night on the road at South Carolina at 7pm. The three game series in Columbia is the final series of the regular season.