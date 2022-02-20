KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols scored 14 runs on 16 hits to route Georgia Southern 14-0 and move to 3-0 on the season.

Jordan Beck opened up the scoring for Tennessee with an RBI single to bring home Luc Lipcius. The Vols never looked back from there.

Tennessee had four players drive in two runs. Beck, Drew Gilbert, Trey Lipscomb and Jared Dickey combined for eight RBIs.

Tony Vitello gave the start to freshman Drew Beam. The starter went three innings giving up one hit and three walks with 11 strikeouts. Camden Sewell, Kirby Connell, Ben Joyce, Will Mabrey and Jake Fitzgibbons all also saw action.

The Vols have swept every opening series with Tony Vitello as their manager.

Tennessee shattered its previous attendance record for a three-game series. The Vols total attendance for the weekend was 13,566, besting the previous mark of 11,280 vs. Florida in 1994.

UP NEXT: The Vols have two mid-week games. First up, Tennessee hosts Tennessee Tech on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. UT will then host UNC Ashville at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.