Vols’ Bryce Thompson earns SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week honors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A career first turned into a career-third for Tennessee junior safety Bryce Thompson as he was recognized as the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week following a game-altering defensive effort in the Vols 42-17 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.



Tennessee trailed 10-7 to the Commodores early in the second quarter with the ball in Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals’ hands when Thompson made a spectacular one-handed interception returning it 18 yards for a touchdown.

The first pick-six of Thompson’s career sparked 28 unanswered points for Tennessee.

Thompson added two tackles and was the highest-graded defensive payer of the game with a 91.2 coverage grade according to Pro Football Focus.

The honor marks the third of its kind for Thompson, who was earned one each of his three seasons at Tennessee, earning the outright SEC Defensive Player of the Week his sophomore year and SEC Freshman of the Week his freshman season following the Vols win over ETSU.