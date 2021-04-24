Vols cap off 2021 spring drills with Orange & White game

KNOXVILLE, TN – April 24, 2021 – Quarterback Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Orange and White Game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers were able to close out spring football drills Saturday during the 2021 Chevrolet Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium.

The Orange team was able to capture the win against the White team during the scrimmage, 42-37.

One of the spots to keep an eye on for the upcoming year is the quarterback position.

Sophomore quarterback Harrison Bailey was able to have a big day, leading four touchdown drives and finishing 12 of 16 passing for 260 yards. He tossed three scoring strikes for the Orange and another for the White.

According to the UT Sports website, Redshirt sophomore Brian Maurer finished the day nine of 15 for 171 yards with one touchdown, while graduate transfer Hendon Hooker rushed five times for 13 yards and a touchdown and was 10-of-14 through the air for 111 yards with a touchdown and the game’s lone interception.



Final QB stats from the O&W Game:



Harrison Bailey: 12-15, 260 yds, 2 touchdowns

Hendon Hooker: 10-14, 111 yds, 1 touchdown, 1 int

Brian Maurer: 9-15, 171 yds, 1 touchdown

Spencer Smith: 3-3, 31 yds#Vols — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) April 24, 2021

Saturday’s game included some special guests, including VFL and current NFL running back Alvin Kamara.

"I think he has something going as far as they way he wants to run the team. I think they're receptive to him and I think they like him. I'm looking forward to the season."@A_kamara6 was pretty impressed with #Vols HC Josh Heupel today. pic.twitter.com/ywnqoUIJbJ — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) April 24, 2021

A full breakdown from Saturday’s game can be found by clicking HERE.

You can check out a mini gallery for Saturday’s game below:

KNOXVILLE, TN – April 24, 2021 – Wide receiver Jack Jancek #22, Wide receiver Tanner Dobrucky #36 and Wide receiver Grant Frerking #38 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Orange and White Game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, TN – April 24, 2021 – Offensive lineman Parker Ball #65 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Orange and White Game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, TN – April 24, 2021 – Defensive back Warren Burrell #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Orange and White Game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, TN – April 24, 2021 – Quarterback Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Orange and White Game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, TN – April 24, 2021 – Running back Jaylen Wright #23 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Orange and White Game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, TN – April 24, 2021 – Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Orange and White Game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics Photos Courtesy: Tennessee Athletic Communications

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Fans enjoy the sights and sounds of the 2021 Orange and White game