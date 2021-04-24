Vols cap off 2021 spring drills with Orange & White game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers were able to close out spring football drills Saturday during the 2021 Chevrolet Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium.
The Orange team was able to capture the win against the White team during the scrimmage, 42-37.
One of the spots to keep an eye on for the upcoming year is the quarterback position.
Sophomore quarterback Harrison Bailey was able to have a big day, leading four touchdown drives and finishing 12 of 16 passing for 260 yards. He tossed three scoring strikes for the Orange and another for the White.
According to the UT Sports website, Redshirt sophomore Brian Maurer finished the day nine of 15 for 171 yards with one touchdown, while graduate transfer Hendon Hooker rushed five times for 13 yards and a touchdown and was 10-of-14 through the air for 111 yards with a touchdown and the game’s lone interception.
Saturday’s game included some special guests, including VFL and current NFL running back Alvin Kamara.
