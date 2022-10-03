KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When the season started, Warren Burrell was expected to be a leader on the defense. Two games into the season and that opportunity has vanished.

Burrell injured his upper body during the Pittsburgh game. He has missed the last two games.

“Warren had surgery and will be out here the rest of the season,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said.

Burrell finishes the season with 12 tackles and one pass breakup.

According to Tennessee’s official depth chart, either Kamal Hadden or Dee Williams would get the start in his place.