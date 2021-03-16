Vols clear quarantine, will practice Tuesday night ahead of tourney matchup with Oregon St.

Tennessee’s Keon Johnson plays against Alabama during the NCAA college basketball Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee men’s basketball team has cleared quarantine inspection and will practice Tuesday night ahead of its opening-round matchup against Oregon State on Friday.

The Vols and Beavers are set for tip off at 4:30 p.m. The game will be aired on TNT.

The results are in.



Your Tennessee Volunteers have cleared quarantine and will practice tonight at 6pm.#GBO / #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/obx76aygx9 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 16, 2021

Incase issues with COVID-19 do come up with a team, the NCAA has a contingency plan in place:

Once the bracket is finalized and released, teams will not be reseeded, nor will the bracket change.

Reasonable efforts will be made to ensure a full field is in place before the start of the championship. No replacement teams will be introduced after the championship begins.

Every participating conference should have the opportunity for a minimum of one team in the championship field.

Beyond the goal of having at least one team from every conference, replacement teams must be among the best teams being considered for an at-large bid.

To view the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship’s guidelines for replacing teams, click here. The Division I Women’s Basketball Championship’s guidelines can be viewed here