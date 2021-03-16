Vols clear quarantine, will practice Tuesday night ahead of tourney matchup with Oregon St.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee men’s basketball team has cleared quarantine inspection and will practice Tuesday night ahead of its opening-round matchup against Oregon State on Friday.

The Vols and Beavers are set for tip off at 4:30 p.m. The game will be aired on TNT.

Incase issues with COVID-19 do come up with a team, the NCAA has a contingency plan in place:

  • Once the bracket is finalized and released, teams will not be reseeded, nor will the bracket change.
  • Reasonable efforts will be made to ensure a full field is in place before the start of the championship. No replacement teams will be introduced after the championship begins.
  • Every participating conference should have the opportunity for a minimum of one team in the championship field.
  • Beyond the goal of having at least one team from every conference, replacement teams must be among the best teams being considered for an at-large bid.

To view the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship’s guidelines for replacing teams, click here. The Division I Women’s Basketball Championship’s guidelines can be viewed here

