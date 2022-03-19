KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers baseball team clinched a series victory over South Carolina on Saturday with a 5-2 victory over the Gamecocks at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

First baseman Luc Lipcius got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning with a line drive home run into the bustling winds into the parking lot behind the right field wall.

Chase Dollander continues to impress on the mound. The sophomore transfer from Georgia Southern struck out seven batters in five innings of work while only allowing one earned run.

Right fielder Jordan Beck continues to swing a hot bat. In the bottom of the 3rd inning, Beck hit a towering home run to the left field porches. It was his 6th homer of the season.

The Vols improve to 18-1 on the year, 2-0 in SEC play.

NEXT UP: Tennessee looks for the series sweep over South Carolina on Sunday at 1 p.m.