KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite not having manager Tony Vitello on the bench due to suspension, the long ball came out in full force tonight as Tennessee hit four home runs in its 15-4 win over Alababam.

Alabama struck early. Drew Williamson crushed a solo shot over the left-field wall in the first inning. It was just the second home run Vols starter Drew Beam had given up this season.

The Vols answered back in the second. Cortland Lawson smoked a ground-rule double over the left-center wall. The junior picked up his 24th and 25th RBIs on the season. Seth Stephenson followed it up with an infield single to short that scored Luc Lipcius. Jorel Ortega followed Stephenson up with an infield single of his own. The bouncer to second brought in Lawson. UT took a 4-1 lead after two.

The Crimson Tide continued to rely on the big fly. Jim Jarvis launched a solo shot next to the scoreboard in right to trim the Vols’ lead to 4-2.

Tennessee found a deep shot of its own. Ortega lasered a three-run shot over the center-field wall. His seventh of the season put the Vols up 7-2.

UT tacked on another when Trey Lipscomb bat flipped after he sent a meatball to the moon for his 14th of the season.

After a Zane Denton homer in the top of the sixth, Lipscomb went yard again for his second multi-home run game of the season. Tennessee took an 11-3 lead.

Jordan Beck gave the Vols even more insurance by annihilating a first pitch over the porches in left. His third of the season made it 13-3. The Vols tacked on another when Lipscomb doubled to drive in his fifth RBI of the game. Lipcius added one more run with an sac fly.

Drew Beam picked up his eighth win of the season by throwing 6.1 innings with 10 strikeouts and three earned runs. Kirby Connell, Ben Joyce, Will Mabrey pitched the final 2.2 innings surrendering one run.

UP NEXT: Tennessee hosts Bellarmine on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.