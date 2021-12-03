KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes has been tough with highly touted freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler this season.

Barnes called Chandler out publicly for not playing hard enough on the defensive end of the floor. After Tuesday’s win over Presbyterian, Barnes had high praise for the freshman. Chandler finished with 15 points, 7 assists and 7 steals against the Blue Hose.

“What I like now is after he didn’t have such a great performance against Tennessee Tech, where we didn’t feel he had prepared the way he needs to prepare, the next couple of days were what we’re proud of because he did,” Barnes said. “He understood everything. Every game counts. He showed great character and great discipline after the Tennessee Tech game. He fought back and really worked in practice.”

Chandler and the Vols (5-1) are back in action on Saturday as they face Colorado (6-2). Tip off from Boulder is at 2 p.m. Eastern time. The game will be broadcast on FS1.