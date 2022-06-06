KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and three Volunteer greats will be considered for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation on Monday announced the 2023 ballot of players and coaches who could be in the next group to be immortalized in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Heupel, a former national champion quarterback at Oklahoma who is entering his second season as Tennessee head coach, is one of 42 coaches on the ballot. VFL legends Eric Berry, Willie Gault and Larry Seivers will represent Tennessee among the player pool of 96 total athletes.

Eric Berry will appear on the ballot for the second consecutive year. The two-time, unanimous first-team All-American holds the Southeastern Conference record for career interception return yards and single-season return yards. He received the 2009 Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back and was named 2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Gault played at Tennessee from 1979 to 1982 and helped Tennessee to three bowl game appearances. He set six conference punt and kickoff return records on Rocky Top and set the NCAA record for most kickoff return touchdowns in a single season in 1980. He was also a prolific track and field athlete, finishing his Tennessee career with 12 school records in football and three in track and field.

Seivers was a two-time consensus first-team All-American in 1975 and 1976. In 1975, he became the first Vol to eclipse 800 receiving yards in a single season. He was also a two-time first-team All-SEC selection.

Before becoming a successful head coach, Heupel was a record-setting quarterback at Oklahoma. He led the Sooners to the 2000 National Championship and finished the season as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. He’ll appear on the ballot for the third straight year.

The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made, in early 2023, with specific details to be announced in the future.

An induction ceremony will take place during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023. Inductees will also be honored at their respective schools during the 2023 season.