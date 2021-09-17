Vols coach Josh Heupel makes more stops at East Tennessee high schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Volunteers coach Josh Heupel is making a habit of visiting high schools in Knoxville area before the Friday night lights turn on.

Heupel made stops at Alcoa High School and South Doyle High School in Knoxville on Friday ahead of Tennessee’s home matchup with Tennessee Tech.

After a 38-6 victory over Bowling Green in Tennessee’s season opener on Sept. 2, Heupel was seen visiting West High School, Knoxville Catholic High School and Karns High School.

Tennessee hosts Tennessee Tech on Saturday, Sept. 18 at noon.

