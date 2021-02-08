Vols coach Tee Martin joins Baltimore Ravens staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver coach and player Tee Martin is making a return to the NFL.

The former Vols quarterback is joining the Baltimore Ravens staff in the same role. He is replacing David Culley who was hired to be the head coach of the Houston Texans. The hiring was announced Saturday, Feb. 6.

Martin spent the past two seasons as the University of Tennessee’s assistant head coach/wide receivers. He also spent three seasons as USC’s offensive coordinator.

“Tee is a natural, charismatic leader, whose bright offensive mind will benefit our young group of wideouts,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “His history of coaching standout receivers on the collegiate level will translate well to the NFL.”

Martin spent four seasons as an NFL backup quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders and two seasons playing in the CFL.

Martin led Tennessee to the 1998 national championship as part of a 13-0 season.

Martin has coached a number of wide receivers currently playing in the NFL, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nelson Agholor, Robert Woods and Randall Cobb.

Martin’s son, Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers, is a top prospect in the upcoming draft.