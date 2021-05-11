Vols continue midweek dominance with victory over Tennessee Tech

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Tennessee set the tone with four runs in the first inning and never relinquished the lead in Tuesday’s 10-8 victory over Tennessee Tech.

Sophomore outfielder Jordan Beck paced the Vols offensively finishing 3-5 with a double, a run scored, and an RBI. Beck also stole two bases.

The Tennessee bats exploded, scoring 10 runs on 16 hits. The Vols scored in every inning except the 7th.

No. 4 Tennessee now turns its attention to this weekend’s top five matchup with No. 1 Arkansas.