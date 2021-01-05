Vols DB Bryce Thompson declares for the NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. The South Carolina native made his decision public Tuesday morning on his Instagram account.



“After talking to my family and coaches, I have decided to forgo my senior year and declare for the NFL 2021 draft,” Thompson wrote in a post on Instagram. “Words can’t describe how honored I am fulfilling my lifelong dream, and I am ready for the challenge.”

Thompson, the first player in Tennessee history to wear the number zero, has started in 28 of the 31 games he has played in on Rocky Top, tallying eight career interceptions. The junior holds the single-game record for interceptions, with eight other players, notching three picks against UAB in 2019.



Thompson ended his junior season at Tennessee with 36 tackles (27 solo, 9 assists), 2 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble along with a fumble recovery.