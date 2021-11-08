KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In Saturday’s win over No. 18 Kentucky, defensive back Alontae Taylor came up with one of the biggest plays of the season for the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Wildcats were driving with the Vols clinging onto a 31-28 lead. Before the ball was snapped, he was yelling at a defensive lineman who was lined up offsides to get back — then during the play, he stepped in front of a Will Levis pass, picked it off and went 56 yards for a touchdown.

That gave Tennessee a 10-point lead and changed the momentum in the game — it also gave fans some cookies from Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company due to Taylor’s NIL deal with them. If he gets an interception, Vols fans get free cookies from the Knoxville cookie company.

Taylor says the play happened that way because of the way the Vols defense was prepared, “It was dope. I just felt like it was the right timing. Coach Banks made a great play call. We knew who their personnel were and who their go-to guy was. I knew what my responsibility was and trusted that my safety would be over the top. The whole time my mindset was that I am breaking on this and knew he was going to run an out route. He just threw the ball to me. It was dope and I am glad I got to celebrate with the team and do my little shimmy.”

Taylor and the Vols celebrated hard after securing their first ranked-win of the season. Now, the Vols turn to homecoming week as they will host No. 1 Georgia in Neyland Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. start.