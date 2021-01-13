Vols DB Shawn Shamburger pulls out of transfer portal day after entering

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There and back again, a transfer portal tale by Vols defensive back Shawn Shamburger.
On Tuesday, Shamburger entered his name in the transfer portal; however, on Wednesday, he pulled his name out and now intends to stay in Tennessee.
This, as Vols offensive lineman Wanya Morris, entered the transfer portal and two other players announced they are transferring to other universities. Wide receiver Brandon Johnson will be finishing his career at Central Florida while running back Ty Chandler is headed to North Carolina.
Shamburger played in three games this past season before leaving the team to focus on academics. However, he did make quite an impact during his junior year.
- 47 tackles
- 3 sacks
- 4.5 tackles for loss
- 1 interception
